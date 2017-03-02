Words & Deeds

4 new Boise concerts: Piano Guys (outdoors!), Dirty Heads, Seether, E-40

Michael Deeds

E-40: 8 p.m. May 7, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. March 3

Warning: profanity

• • • 

Seether: 8 p.m. June 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32. TicketWeb. $34 day of show. Opening: Through Fire, Kaleido. On sale at 10 a.m. March 3

• • • 

Dirty Heads: 6:30 p.m. July 7, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 second 100, $29.50 general. ICTickets. $35 day of show. Opening: SOJA, The Green, Rgdlgrdn. On sale at 10 a.m. March 3

• • • 

The Piano Guys: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$175. ICTickets. On sale at 10 a.m. March 3

• • • 

