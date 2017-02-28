Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater announces new summer concert

Old Man Winter is still stroking his frosty beard in Boise, but that isn’t stopping concert promoters from thinking summer.
The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa released details this morning about a festive outdoor show coming to the grassy venue on Friday, July 7: Reggae-rockers Dirty Heads.
Dirty Heads visited the Treasure Valley last summer when the group played a packed show at Eagle River Pavilion with Sublime With Rome. Dirty Heads’ best-known song arguably is “Lay Me Down,” a 2010 hit recorded with Rome of Sublime With Rome.
SOJA, The Green and RGDLGRDN will open for Dirty Heads at the Idaho Center Amphitheater.
Tickets to the 6:30 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ICTickets for $29.50. If you’re quick, you can save a few bucks. The first 100 tickets sold will cost $20; the second 100 will go for $25. If you buy tickets at the gate, they’ll be $35.
