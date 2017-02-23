5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. DO A CONCERT
It’s disappointing to hear that the Treasure Valley is losing a longtime venue for live bands (but also, arguably, gaining one back). Still, there are plenty of great places to see shows. Headbang with three-vocalist Scandinavian power metal band Amaranthe on Friday at the Knitting Factory. Go see Boise rock band The Hand celebrate its new album Friday at Neurolux. Wave a fist with popular Christian rockers Skillet on Saturday at the Revolution Center.. Or go see jazz singer Emily Braden with her NYC Quartet on Sunday at the Sapphire Room.
• • •
2. LAUGH HARD
With a resume that includes appearances on the syndicated “Bob and Tom” show and as a conributing writer at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” David Dyer has a solid comedic resume. Beyond that, though? The dude is just funny, which is what matters when you’re at a comedy club. He headlines Liquid Laughs in Boise tonight through Sunday.
• • •
3. BE SPORTY
Arena sports are in full gear. Watch MMA dudes pound each other at Front Street Fights XI on Friday at CenturyLink Arena. Or check out men’s hoops as the Boise State Broncos face San Jose on Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena.
• • •
4. MAKE A BEER RUN
Fifty beers from 25 Idaho breweries will be poured from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Destination: Beer next to Hotel McCall. Granted, it’s not the cheapest brew festival, at $80. But your hard-earned dollars give you access to all these beers, a commemorative goblet, appetizers from Delish Catering and a goodie-filled swag bag to take home. Besides, the whole deal is a benefit for Idaho Brewers United, the state’s brewers guild. If you’re going, be there at 1:30 p.m. sharp to buy your ticket. Advance tickets are gone and they’ll only have a few dozen at the door.
• • •
5. KID AROUND
Children driving you nuts? Grab the kids and head to Expo Idaho from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Saturday for the annual Kids Fair. There will be bounce houses, a petting zoo, indoor archery, magicians, interactive musical instruments, pet tricks -- and Wrestle Club, Idaho’s only pro wrestling organization. Check out Idaho wrestler The Outlaw Rusty Living below.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
