February 21, 2017 4:47 PM

New bar is slated to open in Boise’s North End

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

I was joking last month when I wrote that there soon might be more places to drink than dogs in the North End.

It doesn’t sound quite as far-fetched anymore.

Now that chef Richard Langston has pulled up stakes and opened a new restaurant in Downtown Boise, it appears that his former Richard’s Cafe Vicino spot at 808 W. Fort St. will be converted into yet another North End watering hole.

A permit application has been submitted to the city of Boise for Fort Street Station. (Whaaat? Any relation to nearby 10th Street Station — aka “home of the heavy pour”?) The project involves the “conversion of the old Richard’s restaurant into a new bar.”

It doesn’t sound like a major undertaking: minor carpentry, mechanical and electrical with a fresh coat of paint and the like.

Bottoms up, Boise.

