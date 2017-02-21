New bar is slated to open in Boise’s North End

I was joking last month when I wrote that there soon might be more places to drink than dogs in the North End.
It doesn’t sound quite as far-fetched anymore.
Now that chef Richard Langston has pulled up stakes and opened a new restaurant in Downtown Boise, it appears that his former Richard’s Cafe Vicino spot at 808 W. Fort St. will be converted into yet another North End watering hole.
A permit application has been submitted to the city of Boise for Fort Street Station. (Whaaat? Any relation to nearby 10th Street Station — aka “home of the heavy pour”?) The project involves the “conversion of the old Richard’s restaurant into a new bar.”
It doesn’t sound like a major undertaking: minor carpentry, mechanical and electrical with a fresh coat of paint and the like.
Bottoms up, Boise.
