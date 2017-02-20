Ranch Club bar in Garden City vows to reopen

The shuttered Ranch Club bar in Garden City is showing signs of life.
After the Idaho Statesman reported Friday that the landmark restaurant and lounge had closed unexpectedly, the Ranch Club’s marquee was updated. One side now reads: “Da horse back soon.” The other: “Returning soon. Go Braves.”
No other information was available.
Known for the rearing palomino on its sign, the Ranch Club, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., has caught the eye of motorists for more than 65 years at the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and Orchard Street.
It was one of the Boise area’s last cigarette-friendly bars. Ownership opposed attempts to pass a Garden City ordinance banning smoking as recently as 2014.
This isn’t the first time the Ranch Club has closed. So reopening is certainly plausible.
The lack of details has generated speculation on Facebook, along with statements regarding possible remodeling and new ownership.
Will the Ranch Club ride again? Time will tell.
