Road trip! Head to McCall for Destination: Beer festival

Beer tastes better in the wintry mountains. That’s a fact. (OK, at least until summer arrives.) And there will be plenty of brews to savor at Destination: Beer in McCall. Fifty beers from 25 Idaho breweries will be poured at this event, including lots of strong beers and barrel-aged creations. Granted, it’s not the cheapest brew festival, at $69. But your hard-earned dollars give you access to all these beers, a commemorative goblet, appetizers from Delish Catering and a goodie-filled swag bag to take home. Besides, the whole deal is a benefit for Idaho Brewers United, the state’s brewers guild. Get involved. Support Idaho beer.
2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Depot Park, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall. $69, idahobeerfest.com.
