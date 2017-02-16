5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GET SHORTY

No time to catch every Oscar-nominated movie before the Academy Awards on Feb. 26? Do the next best thing: See every animated and live-action short. They’re packaged into unrated “Oscar shorts” screenings through next Thursday at The Flicks. In 87 minutes, you can enjoy all five animated shorts plus three runners-up, most ranging in time from 5 to 9 minutes. (Pixar’s 6-minute baby-sandpiper adventure, “Piper,” is so darn cute.) While the animated shorts are a combination of American and foreign films, all five live-action shorts are from another part of the globe. They tend to run longer, too — 15 to 30 minutes, totaling 134 minutes — so splurge on an extra-large bowl of popcorn.

• • •

2. GO SEE MUSIC

The rootsy Andrew Sheppard Band has a big weekend ahead in Downtown Boise: Friday night at Neurolux ($3 cover) and Saturday at Pengilly’s Saloon. • Dig EDM? Check out Morgan Page on Friday at Fatty’s Bar or Illenium on Saturday at the Knitting Factory. • Elvis impersonators will invade the Morrison Center on Saturday for “Elvis Lives.” (Heh, check these dudes out.) • Still craving live music on Sunday? Elephant Revival headlines at the Knit.

• • •

3. TAKE A SCENIC DRIVE

Don’t let the door hit you in the butt, winter. Still, this balmy weather does serve as a reminder that snow days are limited. Jump in the car Saturday and soak up the views (and a hot springs?) in Idaho City, where they’re hosting the mountain town’s 31st annual Chili Cook Off from noon to 4 p.m. It’s cheap and all-you-can-eat.

• • •

4. GET LIT ...

Boise fusion act LED will hold an album-release party Saturday for “This Way to the Egress.” Composer Andrew Stensaas and LED’s musicians will crank up the rockin’ score at Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St. in Garden City. LED dancers Lauren Edson, Brett Perry and Evan Stevens will perform excerpts from the choreography.