John Mellencamp to rock Boise this summer

Concert tickets can be painfully spendy.
But paying $75.50 to sit in the grass, enjoy a picnic and watch John Mellencamp at Outlaw Field?
Man, that hurts so good.
Especially when Emmylou Harris will be the opening act (plus Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeleine). Especially when you consider that Mellencamp hasn’t performed in Boise since forever ago. (Has he played here since 1992 at the BSU Pavilion, now Taco Bell Arena?)
The Mellencamp concert — Wednesday, June 7, at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s popular outdoor venue — goes on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Ticketmaster. Based on the show’s 6:30 p.m. start time, Boise is in for a substantial night of dancing, anthems and memories.
Mellencamp, 65, will have no shortage of ammunition. He’s the quintessential tenacious heartland rocker of the 1980s. Do these tunes make you reminisce? “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” “Crumblin’ Down,” “Authority Song,” “Cherry Bomb,” “Small Town,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” ...
Mellencamp is the third concert confirmed this year at Outlaw Field. The other two are Santana (June 27, sold out) and Diana Krall (July 29).
