After winning 3 historic Grammys, Chance the Rapper is headed to Idaho

Chicago hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper made history when he won three Grammy Awards on Sunday. Now the 23-year-old has made plans for another first: A visit to the Gem State.
Chance will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. today at ICTickets for $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50.
Chance the Rapper won Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys. The accomplishment was historic because of Chance’s unusual path to stardom. His award-winning album, “Coloring Book,” is a streaming-only release. He snagged seven Grammy Nominations only after The Recording Academy eased its rules in 2016 and allowed streaming services into the mix.
Chance isn’t signed to a record label, and he gives away his music. Bearing that in mind, this is one of those rare times that it might seem unfair to grumble about the price of concert tickets.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments