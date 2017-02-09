5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GO ON A ‘BRIEF’ JOG
Hundreds of Boiseans will freeze their @$$es off Saturday at the annual Cupid’s Undie Run in Downtown Boise. Wow, you GOTS to get in on that, right? The truth is that it’s just a big party — including lots of indoor drinking — with a brief mile-or-so jog in the middle. It’s also a fundraiser for a noble cause. More details here.
2. CYCLE WITH YOUR SWEETIE
Rather keep your shirt on? Take advantage of the balmy weather, hop on your bike and join the Bikin’ For Lovin’ social ride. It starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St., and cruises the Boise Greenbelt. There’s food, beer and live music Downtown afterward, should you choose. Details: boisebicycleproject.com. P.S. I think you’re supposed to wear old-timey garb. I have no clue why.
3. DO SOME HICK ROCKIN’
Thunderstruck? Definitely. Your head might explode when you see hillbilly headbangers Steve ’n’ Seagulls perform their breakout YouTube hit — a bluegrass cover of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” These Finnish goat ropers also pummel Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy” with banjo. It’s a guaranteed crazy Saturday evening at Neurolux. • • • Looking for a free option? Eugene, Ore.-based jam band Blue Lotus will groove all night Saturday at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St. No cover.
4. SEE A NAUGHTY MOVIE
It’s ba-a-a-a-ack! The steamy movie that helped change Idaho’s stupid alcohol law has returned with a sequel, “Fifty Shades Darker.” Is it erotic or just silly? That’s the question at least one critic wonders. You could always go to “The Lego Batman Movie” instead. It’s getting shockingly stellar reviews.
5. HAVE A CUPCAKE
County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., will put the frosting on your weekend with its Valentine’s Cupcake + Beer pairing event ($12). It runs from noon to 6 p.m. (or close) Sunday. You get three miniature cupcakes from Sugar Rush Cupcakery plus three 6-ounce beer pours. Milk and juice are available for kids. If you’re running late, consider calling ahead to make sure cupcakes haven’t sold out: (208) 830-2456.
