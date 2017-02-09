Words & Deeds

February 9, 2017 12:16 PM

3 new Boise concerts: Diana Krall, Expendables, ‘Phantom’

The Expendables: 8 p.m. April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12 first 100 tickets sold, $17.50 after. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10

• • • 

The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10

• • • 

Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10

• • • 

