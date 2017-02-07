Outlaw Field’s second summer concert will be singer’s first time in Boise

Is this morning’s snowfall bringing you down? The Idaho Botanical Garden will jazz up your day. The Garden has announced that singer Diana Krall will perform Saturday, July 29, at Outlaw Field.
Krall has never performed a concert in Boise. A five-time Grammy Award winner, she’s one of those names that has been bandied about for years as a possibility. In 2007, the executive director of the Gene Harris Jazz Festival told the Idaho Statesman that the festival had attempted to book Krall, but that its budget of about $180,000 was short of her $250,000 price tag.
Krall is a gifted pianist, but it’s her deep, nuanced singing voice that sets her apart. She’s sold millions of albums and is a true rarity — a jazz musician with major mainstream appeal.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster for $58.75 plus fees.
This will be a general-admission show. So if the tickets seem to contain a seat or row number, don’t let that fool you. You’ll find a patch in the grass, spread out your blanket and soak up an evening of exceptional live music.
Krall is the second show announced for Outlaw Field. Santana will headline June 27. That concert sold out the same day it went on sale.
Krall, 52, has gigged in Idaho, but not for many years. In the late 1990s, she performed at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
• • •
