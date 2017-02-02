5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. TRUCK IT
Prepare for the head-splitting roar of redneck fantasy trucks with 66-inch-tall tires. Monster Jam is returning to the Ford Idaho Center, where it enjoyed record attendance numbers in 2016. Organizers describe Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series as “more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!” It pits the top vehicles and drivers against each other in a points-based battle. The trucks will fly at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday. [Tickets]
• • •
2. ENJOY ART
Valentine for AIDS kicks off today at Flying M Coffeehouse. Nearly 260 artists created original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. The 24th annual event benefits the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV or AIDS. There’s always some really cool stuff at this event. Peruse the art (and bid) during Flying M’s normal business hours until 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
• • •
3. DO THE ZOO
The mercury will pass the 40-degree mark this weekend. Sounds like a reason to spend some time outside Saturday at “Wild at Heart,” a free day at Zoo Boise. The animals will get Valentine’s Day treats, kids can make cards for their favorite animals — you get the picture. Did I mention that it’s FREE to get into the zoo on Saturday? And did I mention that Zoo Boise is working on an expansion that will be influenced by Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique?
4. GO ACOUSTIC
If you love acoustic guitar, you’re in for an outstanding weekend. Virtuoso Eric Johnson — known for his electric-guitar hit “Cliffs of Dover” — will visit the Egyptian Theatre on Friday for an evening of acoustic guitar and piano. And singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor — a gifted guitarist himself — will headline the Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel on Friday and Saturday.
• • •
5. BE A MELVIN
Western Wyoming-based Melvin Brewing has earned a near-cult following for its dedication to huge, floral IPAs. Consequently, hopheads are stoked that Melvin will invade Boise for National 2x4 Day on Saturday. A Melvin Brewing party bus will roll into three local bars, meaning the places will rock with ninja garb (seriously!), hip-hop, lots of Melvin beer and swag. Find all the details here.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments