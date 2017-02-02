Treefort Music Fest announces final wave of bands for 2017 festival

The suspense is over. Treefort Music Fest revealed its third and final wave of bands Thursday. It’s officially time to make plans to see your favorite indie acts from around the nation and globe — and start researching bands you’ve never heard of in your life.
Angel Olsen, Chastity Belt, Mimicking Birds and Y La Bamba are among the names revealed this week that will perk up the ears of dedicated festivalgoers. Olsen, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, used to sing back-up for Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Her 2016 album, “My Woman,” finished at No. 12 in the Village Voice’s annual Pazz & Jop music critics poll.
Previously announced performers that are generating excitement this year include Mac DeMarco, The Growlers, The Bouncing Souls, STRFKR, Deafheaven, WHY?, Touche Amore and Dead Meadow.
Check out Treefortmusicfest.com for the entire lineup.
At first glance, this year’s Treefort poster will be almost as notable for bands it does not include as ones it does.
Boise groups Youth Lagoon and Built To Spill, who topped the bill in 2016, are absent this time around. Treefort was Youth Lagoon’s final American performance last year before calling it quits — for good. As for Built To Spill? The venerable Boise band is still alive and kicking — just not performing at Treefort for the first time in the festival’s six-year history. (Built To Spill members Jim Roth, Brett Netson and Jason Albertini are expected to gig at Treefort in other projects.)
Finn Riggins won’t rock Treefort, either — notable since that group includes Treefort festival director Eric Gilbert.
Their absences provide more room for emerging acts, not to mention internationally known Boise outfit Magic Sword — another of the higher-regarded performers announced this week.
Treefort takes place March 22-26 in various Downtown Boise venues. Five-day general wristbands are $165 but rise in price March 1. Online: Treefortmusicfest.com.
