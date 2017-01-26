It’s January. Time to start planning summer concerts

Summer concert season in Boise is like the NBA. Just when you think it’s over — whether it’s Neil Young jamming in the brisk autumn air, or LeBron James thrusting a Game 7 dagger into Golden State — the season fires right back up again.
It’s January. And all three of the Treasure Valley’s major outdoor venues announced concerts over the past seven days. All three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. If you’ve been hibernating indoors — damning ice or icing dams — here’s a refresher:
▪ Seattle electronic music duo Odesza will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, as part of the second annual Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium series. Tickets are $35 general-admission lawn (they go up $5 day of show) at TicketWeb. Incidentally, the Boise Hawks’ first baseball game in the stadium is June 20.
▪ Santana will fill the Foothills with Latin jam-rock at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Outlaw Field. Tickets are $71.50 general-admission lawn at Ticketmaster. Fronted by Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
I expect this concert to sell out. Santana’s last Treasure Valley visit was at the Idaho Center Amphitheater in 1999. By the way, this will be the regular touring band, not the classic early ’70s lineup that reunited in 2016.
▪ Nampa’s huge, grassy bowl — the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — will host rockers Train, O.A.R. and guest Natasha Bedingfield at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Tickets are $39.50 lawn, $55 reserved and $75 golden circle at ICTickets.
Newly announced Treasure Valley indoor concerts include The 1975 (May 3, CenturyLink Arena), The Maine (April 2, Knitting Factory), Granger Smith (April 26, Knitting Factory) and Foxygen (May 23, Knitting Factory).
Check my Words & Deeds blog for more.
Idahoan on game show
Come on down! Or at least lie down — on your couch with the TV remote.
Idaho-shirt-wearing Meridian resident Lipine Mataafa will appear on “The Price is Right” at 9 a.m. Friday on CBS.
Let’s just hope that if she has a shot at winning a car to bring home to Boise, it’s a four-wheel drive — and the tires come with chains on them.
“The Price is Right” has been on TV since 1972. Unreal.
New morning radio personality
A new local radio duo debuts Monday on 94.9 FM The River.
Deb Courson will join familiar voice Ken Bass as the station’s weekday team from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Courson started in Boise radio in 1984. She worked in a variety of formats here for about two decades before leaving local radio to do national contract work. She also launched a blog, BoiseDailyPhoto.com.
Listeners tuning in to the new show should be able to connect with Courson’s passion for Boise. “I consider myself a personal ambassador to share my love for the community,” she says. “And I get to share my gardening stuff.”
Tim Johnstone moves to weekday afternoons 3 to 7 p.m.
New single ‘Idaho,’ and 9 other Idaho songs
Something special about our state makes musicians want to sing about it. The latest example? “Idaho,” a new single and video from social-media celebrity Bryan Lanning.
Lanning, who spent years growing up in Idaho and attended Boise State, isn’t primarily known as a musician. He and his wife, Missy, are California family vloggers who star in the YouTube channel “Daily Bumps.” It has more than 1.3 billion views and 2.1 million subscribers.
(Who knew, right?)
Lanning is using the platform to kick-start a music career. His album, “Us,” was released Jan. 20.
“Idaho” has racked up more than a million YouTube views in under three months. Our state’s population is around 1.6 million. Obviously, a few of you still haven’t clicked.
How many other Gem State songs can you think of? Let’s reboot a roundup I did in 2012, when indie-rock band Delta Spirit released a song called “Idaho” on its self-titled debut album:
▪ The B-52’s famously shouted about their own “Private Idaho.”
▪ Train’s 1998 debut album includes a song called “Idaho.”
▪ Despite never having been here, British singer Nerina Pallot sang longingly of “Idaho” in 2005 — and got lots of airplay on 94.9 The River.
▪ Texas-via-Idaho country band Reckless Kelly released a track about heading back to “Idaho” in 2013.
▪ Lynyrd Skynyrd claimed to have a grand ol’ time in Boise, Idaho, on the classic-rock staple “What’s Your Name?”
▪ In 1994, Built To Spill made residents of the 8th-largest city in Idaho wonder if they should consider escaping “Twin Falls.”
▪ Moscow native Josh Ritter captured the essence of home by singing about wolves and “Idaho.”
▪ Jewel performed a silly “No Z in Boise” ditty at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field several summers ago.
▪ There’s even a band called Idaho. From Los Angeles, naturally. Reportedly, they gigged in Moscow in ’93, but they never, ever play Boise — even if the title of their 2011 CD, “You Were a D**k, “ suggests I must have reviewed them at some point.
So what’s the top Idaho song? (By the way, I guarantee this list is missing a few.)
My vote goes to Ritter’s stark, haunting performance.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments