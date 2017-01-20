Think summer! Outlaw Field announces its first outdoor concert

The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field is picking up right where it left off last year when Neil Young closed its concert series in October.
One day after the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater announced its first show of 2017, Boise’s favorite outdoor venue has revealed its own summer sneak peak: classic rock royalty Santana.
The Latin jam-rock band will bring its Transmogrify Tour to Outlaw Field at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Tickets to the public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Ticketmaster for $71.50 general admission.
Fronted by Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Don’t procrastinate buying tickets if you want to go. I expect Santana to sell out the 4,000-capacity venue.
