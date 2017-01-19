Words & Deeds

January 19, 2017 6:21 PM

5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

Michael Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

1. SWEAT WITH DOROTHY

Wanna rock a little? L.A. band Dorothy — fronted by charismatic singer Dorothy Martin — will headline Friday night at The Olympic with opener The Georgia Flood. Rolling Stone named Dorothy an “Artist You Need to Know” in 2014.

2. SEE IT ‘ONCE’

Based on the 2007 movie, “Once” won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including Best Musical. It plays three shows at the Morrison Center Friday and Saturday.

3. GO BIG

“A T. rex Named Sue” makes its debut Saturday at the Discovery Center of Idaho. It’s a replica of the largest T. rex skeleton ever unearthed, and it’s HUUUUUUGE.

Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

Sue is the largest complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record at 42 feet long and 13 feet tall. The skeleton was reconstructed at the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise Jan. 16, 2017, for an exhibit that opens to the public Saturday, Jan. 21.

Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
 

4. DRINK CIDER

Are you semi-sweet? Longdrop Cider Co. will holds its grand opening Saturday starting at 4 p.m. It’s not only the first hard-cider tasting room in Downtown Boise, it’s the first of a new coalition of drinking establishments opening at Capitol Boulevard and Fulton Street.

Longdrop Cider Co. opens Boise tasting room

Longdrop Cider Co. owner Chris Blanchard talks about the cidery opening a tasting room.

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com
 

5. LAUGH. A LOT.

Ben there, done that. I saw quirky comedian Ben Kronberg during his last Boise visit. I snorted so loudly during his set that he paused for effect to see who the idiot was. Yeah, me. Sorry. The dude freakin’ SLAYS me. He headlines Liquid Laughs Thursday through Sunday.

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

