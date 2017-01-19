5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SWEAT WITH DOROTHY
Wanna rock a little? L.A. band Dorothy — fronted by charismatic singer Dorothy Martin — will headline Friday night at The Olympic with opener The Georgia Flood. Rolling Stone named Dorothy an “Artist You Need to Know” in 2014.
• • •
2. SEE IT ‘ONCE’
Based on the 2007 movie, “Once” won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including Best Musical. It plays three shows at the Morrison Center Friday and Saturday.
• • •
3. GO BIG
“A T. rex Named Sue” makes its debut Saturday at the Discovery Center of Idaho. It’s a replica of the largest T. rex skeleton ever unearthed, and it’s HUUUUUUGE.
4. DRINK CIDER
Are you semi-sweet? Longdrop Cider Co. will holds its grand opening Saturday starting at 4 p.m. It’s not only the first hard-cider tasting room in Downtown Boise, it’s the first of a new coalition of drinking establishments opening at Capitol Boulevard and Fulton Street.
5. LAUGH. A LOT.
Ben there, done that. I saw quirky comedian Ben Kronberg during his last Boise visit. I snorted so loudly during his set that he paused for effect to see who the idiot was. Yeah, me. Sorry. The dude freakin’ SLAYS me. He headlines Liquid Laughs Thursday through Sunday.
• • •
Comments