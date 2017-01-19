7 new Boise concerts: Social D, Newsboys, Beats Antique, Treefort party ...

Treefort Launch Party: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Featuring The Shivas, Tyvek, Hillfolk Noir, and Foul Weather. $10. eventbrite.com. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Curtis Stigers Capital High Benefit Concert: Proceeds benefit the high school’s music programs. 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise. $15 advance at the school, or by calling 854-4592 for will call. $20 at the door. On sale Jan 23
Social Distortion: 8 p.m. March 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb. Opening: Jade Jackson. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20
