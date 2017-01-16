AM station 670 KBOI tops latest Boise radio ratings

Every six months, Nielsen Audio data measures listener share among commercial radio stations.
The ratings for fall 2016 recently arrived. And the winner in the Boise market was ... KBOI-AM 670.
The news/talk station finished No. 1 in the 12-plus demographic, which is all listeners 12 and older. That’s the overall bragging rights category. But the demographic that advertisers cherish is listeners 25 to 54 years old, and hot AC station Mix 106 and country station The Bull 101.9 tied at the top of that category. (Nielsen prohibits publishing those 25-54 numbers.)
Impact Radio Group was the top station cluster based on market share: 23.5 percent, followed by Townsquare Media (19.1), Cumulus (16.1) and Scripps (13.4).
Below is the entire breakdown in 12-plus — quarter-hour share ratings for Treasure Valley stations among listeners 12 and older between 6 a.m. and midnight:
▪ KBOI-AM 670 (news/talk): 6.3
▪ KCIX-FM 105.9 (Mix 106, Hot AC): 5.2
▪ KQBL-FM 101.9 (The Bull, country): 5.2
▪ KSRV-FM 96.1 (Bob, variety hits): 5.0
▪ KQXR-FM 100.3 (The X, active rock): 4.4
▪ KWYD-FM 101.1 (Wild 101.1, rhythmic contemporary hits): 4.2
▪ KKOO-FM 99.5 (Kool Oldies): 4.0
▪ KXLT-FM 107.9 (Lite FM adult contemporary): 4.0
▪ KSAS-FM 103.5 (Kiss FM, contemporary hits): 3.8
▪ KAWO-FM 104.3 (Wow country): 3.6
▪ KTHI-FM 107.1 (K-Hits, classic): 3.6
▪ KJOT-FM 105.1 (Rock 105.1, classic rock): 3.1
▪ KKGL-FM 96.9 (The Eagle, classic rock): 2.9
▪ KIDO-AM 580 (news/talk): 2.5
▪ KTIK-FM 93.1 (The Ticket, sports): 2.5
▪ KIZN-FM 92.3 (Kissin’ 92.3, country): 2.3
▪ KRVB-FM 94.9 (The River, AAA): 2.3
▪ KZMG-FM 102.7 (My 102.7, Hot AC): 2.3
▪ KQFC-FM 97.9 (Nash, country): 2.1
▪ KNFL-AM 730 (ESPN, sports): 1.7
▪ KQBL-HD3 92.7 (alternative rock): 1.1
▪ (Others below 0.5 were not measured)
Explaining the numbers: “Share” is the percentage of listeners tuned in to a station at a given time. KBOI’s 6.3 means 6.3 percent of everyone 12 and older in the market listening to the radio at that time was tuned in to that station. These are quarter-hour share, or AQH, numbers — the average number of people listening to a particular station for at least 5 minutes during a 15-minute period. “Rating,” the percentage of potential listeners in the market actually tuning in, is a different thing. Find out more here.
