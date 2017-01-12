5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. HIT A CONCERT
Former “American Idol” singer Taylor Hicks didn’t always impress mean ol’ Simon Cowell, but I’ll bet he impresses Canyon County on Saturday when he visits the Nampa Civic Center for a 7 p.m. concert. Hicks blows a pretty mean blues harp — although not quite on the level of harmonica virtuoso and blues singer RJ Mischo, who will be joined by Boise’s Hoochie Coochie Men for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at Playhouse Boise. This is a general admission event, so show up early for the best seat — or at 6:45 p.m. if you want a free blues dance lesson from Kickin’ It Dance of Boise.
• • •
2. JOIN THE LAUGHTER
Stand-up comedians will descend upon Boise today through Sunday for the fourth annual Idaho Laugh Fest, which takes place at multiple venues. Fortune Feimster (“Chelsea Lately,” “The Mindy Project”) headlines at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre.
• • •
3. GO FISHING
The Boise Valley Fly Fishers are putting on the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo on Friday and Saturday at Expo Idaho. You’ll find tons of gear and experts to help you figure out how to land that elusive trophy trout.
• • •
4. CHECK OUT A NEW PUB
The Shed — formerly The Lift 2 Bar & Grill — opened its doors Thursday near Boise State with a fresh, rugged, wood look (photo below) and overhauled food menu. And the recently closed Tilted Kilt “breastaurant” reopened this week on Broadway Avenue as the sports-bar-and-barrelhouse-vibed Tap & Cask, also with a revamped menu.
• • •
5. HAVE A CIDER (OR BEER)
There are two alcohol-laced reasons to visit Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise, on Friday: 1) That’s the first day of the grocery store’s 20-percent-off sale on stouts, porters and winter beers, which ends Sunday; 2) The upstairs River Room will feature a tap invasion from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday from Seattle-based Schilling Hard Cider.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
