5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise (that do not include a #%$! shovel)

1. HUDDLE UP FOR HOOPS
What. Is. Up. Boise. State. Nobody saw the Broncos rolling like they are right now. BSU (10-4, 3-0 Mountain West) is on a six-game winning streak and just curb stomped UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Now it’s time to come home and defend their turf against preseason conference favorite San Diego State on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. Note: It’s a 9:15 p.m. start.
2. SKI FOR FREE
Drive a Toyota? Call in sick. On Friday at Bogus Basin, drive your Toyota, Scion, or Lexus ... and snag a free lift ticket. • Not into downhill skiing? Outdoors reporter Chadd Cripe writes that “Idaho State Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Free Ski and Snowshoe Day on Saturday — an opportunity to cross country ski or snowshoe at places like the Idaho City-area Park N’ Ski lots and Ponderosa State Park for free.”
3. ENJOY A BEER
Oregon’s Terminal Gravity Brewing will invade the upstairs River Room at Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., for a tap takeover Friday from from 5 to 8 p.m. Or go listen to local Americana band Thistledown from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the expansive Payette Brewing Co. at 733 S. Pioneer St.
• • •
4. BEHOLD A ONE-MAN FORCE
Boise Contemporary Theater is kicking off 2017 by welcoming the dynamic “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” from New York-based playwright and actor Brian Quijada. Check out the pay-what-you-want preview at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Chicago Sun-Times calls it, “A bravura ride that should have ticket-buyers lining up at the box office.” (Note: The video below was for the original, mostly sold-out Chicago run, so ignore dates and pricing.)
• • •
5. CRASH THE WEDDING SHOW
What? Do they have beer at the Wedding Party Show? Dudes, I have no idea. (I just know that for $10 at the door, it would be cool.) Or use the code below to get a discount Saturday and Sunday at the Boise Centre on The Grove.
• • •
