Rock band The Supersuckers to liven up Ketchum with a concert

Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti has never been shy. He happily declares his act “the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world!” It’s a stretch, but you’ve gotta give him points for cockiness. Since 1988, the veteran group has unleashed an ostentatious fusion of Motorhead and the Ramones. Fans are thrilled to go along for the ride, beer in hand, singing anthemic choruses such as “She used to be pretty, but now she’s just pretty (expletive) up!” Somebody better call the Sun Valley ski patrol, because this band always breaks a leg.
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $15 advance, $17 at the door. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.
