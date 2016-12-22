Words & Deeds

December 22, 2016 6:21 PM

Rock band The Supersuckers to liven up Ketchum with a concert

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti has never been shy. He happily declares his act “the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world!” It’s a stretch, but you’ve gotta give him points for cockiness. Since 1988, the veteran group has unleashed an ostentatious fusion of Motorhead and the Ramones. Fans are thrilled to go along for the ride, beer in hand, singing anthemic choruses such as “She used to be pretty, but now she’s just pretty (expletive) up!” Somebody better call the Sun Valley ski patrol, because this band always breaks a leg.

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $15 advance, $17 at the door. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.

Related content

Words & Deeds

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos