AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles to rock Whiskey Jacques

Seattle-based Hell’s Belles is a tribute act that gets it. They get to play AC/DC songs every night — and they cherish the opportunity. These girls got rhythm. Lead guitarist Adrian Conner, who plays the role of Angus Young, is a hair-whipping, string-bending dynamo. “I consider myself an actor with a guitar,” Conner told the Idaho Statesman. “It’s performance art for me. So I go out there, clear my mind, and I try to create something every night. Angus can be Angus, and he can get older, and he can go and perform and evolve. But I have to be this souped-up — it’s an exaggeration.” For those about to rock the day after Christmas, we salute you.
9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $20 advance, $25 at the door. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.
