6 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GO TO HAWAII
If you’re looking to smile, stand-up comedian Sean Peabody has you covered Friday through Sunday at Liquid Laughs. The Boise-based funny man, who calls himself “the Hawaiian comedian,” will headline Liquid Laughs — including performing a show on Christmas. “Sean Peabody is hysterical,” Liquid Laughs owner Jeremy Aevermann says. “I have him usually around Christmas because his shows are so relatable. When he is telling his funny stories, everyone has been there in some sort of way.” He’s not a dirty comic, Aevermann adds. He’s just edgy enough.
• • •
2. ROCK AT THE LUX
Forget “Jingle Bells.” Live, loud, rock music is out there if you make an effort to find it. Local bands will gather Friday at Neurolux for “Jingle Jamboree! A Christmas Extravaganza.” It’s a benefit for Boise’s homeless community. Groups include The Acid Guide Service, Dedicated Servers, Glenn Mantang & the GOV, Lounge on Fire, Mantooth, Mighty Band of Microbes and Travelin’ Miles. Music starts at 9 p.m. It’s $5 in advance or at the door.
• • •
3. SEE A MOVIE
Christmas week brings a winter avalanche of movies. On Wednesday, new films opening in Boise included “Sing,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Passengers” and “Jackie.” Friday brings James Franco in “Why Him?” And Sunday welcomes openers “Fences,” “La La Land” and “Lion.”
• • •
4. BOOT THE KIDS OUT
If you’re a parent — or have someone with children staying at your place over Christmas — you know kids get cabin fever. There are a surprising number of diversions available, which the Statesman has compiled in this handy holiday-break guide.
5. CHOO CHOO!
A bunch of local model train hobbyists have set up a massive railroad Downtown. It’s a fun story. Go check it out — free — on Christmas Eve in the basement of the Pioneer Building at Sixth and Main streets.
6. GLOW IN THE SNOW
Last call for Winter Garden aGlow. The Idaho Botanical Garden’s annual holiday tradition runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day. More than 300,000 lights transform the garden into a winter wonderland. Grab a hot chocolate, squeeze your loved one’s mittened hand and soak up the sights — not to mention heat from conveniently placed fire pits.
• • •
