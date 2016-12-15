5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SEE DOUBLE
Passionate singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame last year. He tours the Northwest regularly with his backing duo, The Jackmormons, who share his road-worn vision of rugged rock ‘n’ roll. Joseph and the Jacks will take over Neurolux on Friday and Saturday nights.
• • •
2. CRACK UP
Comedian Gabriel Rutledge has a knack for material with wide appeal. His resume includes appearances on nationally syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show” and Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.” His gregarious approach also won the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2004. Check out Rutledge Thursday through Sunday at Liquid Laughs.
• • •
3. GET DARK
Downtown Boise will be extra dark Friday night. Two craft-brew destinations will be overrun by beer geeks clamoring for porters, stouts and barrel-aged brews. Taphouse, 760 W. Main St., will host its third annual Darkest Night, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday and runs into the night. And the River Room at Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., will host a Fremont Brewing tap invasion from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. [More]
• • •
4. PUCK UP
No, not pucker up. This ain’t mistletoe. It’s hockey. Idaho Steelheads fans are hoping for the kiss of death for the Rapid City Rush, who visit CenturyLink Arena this weekend. On, Friday it’s the “4 for $48” deal (four tickets/hotdogs/Pepsis). Saturday is “Autograph Night.” The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.
• • •
5. HIT A MARKET
Last call for the Downtown Boise markets. Both end their seasons Saturday. The Boise Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8th and Fulton streets inside the American Linen Building. Or wear six or seven coats to the Capital City Public Market, which will brave the frigid temperatures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along 8th Street between State and Main.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments