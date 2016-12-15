5 new concerts coming to Boise, Garden City

Deorro: 8 p.m. Jan. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 advance, $25 door, $35 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Dirty Audio. On sale now.
Amaranthe: 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smash Into Pieces. On sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16.
Skillet: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 advance, $32.50 at door, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sick Puppies, Devour the Day. On sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16.
