5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SEE A BIG-NAME COMEDIAN
Jim Gaffigan finally must be fed up with the Morrison Center’s no-food-in-the-auditorium policy. After visiting the performing-arts center in 2008 and 2014, the Hot Pockets-obsessed comedian will jump ship for a stand-up concert Sunday night at nearby Taco Bell Arena. (You just know that Gaffigan will make some sort of joke about the arena’s name.) ... Another talented comedian will headline Friday through Sunday at Liquid Laughs: John Caparulo, familiar to fans of the now-defunct TV show “Chelsea Lately.”
• • •
2. FEED YOUR FACE
Calling itself “Boise’s newest unique coffee bar,” Roast will celebrate its grand opening Friday by offering free pour-over and French press coffee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — plus there will be free doughnuts. Located at 1035 S. Lusk St., Roast is a slow bar at at the Dawson Taylor coffee roastery and warehouse.
• • •
3. ROCK OUT
Former Idahoan Korby Lenker is back in Boise where he’ll perform songs from his new album, “Thousand Springs.” He headlines Saturday at Neurolux. And Kyle Gass — half of Grammy-winning comedy-metal duo Tenacious D — will bring his similarly humor-powered Kyle Gass Band to the Knitting Factory on Sunday for a free concert. Sponsored by 100.3 FM The X, it’s a free show. Listen to win tickets — or just head down to the show. (OK, it might cost you $2 to get in at the door.) The group does mostly originals, but you gotta like this cover.
• • •
4. CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS
Grammy-winning fiddle player Mark O’Connor will bring his group to the Egyptian Theater on Sunday for “An Appalachian Christmas.” And the Boise Philharmonic and Master Chorale will perform the annual “Holiday Pops” concert Friday at the Brandt Center in Nampa and Saturday at the Morrison Center in Boise.
• • •
5. HIT THE SLOPES
Bogus Basin and the rest of your favorite ski areas are opening this weekend in various capacities. Check IdahoStatesman.com for winter updates.
• • •
