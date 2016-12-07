Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy to perform Boise comedy show

Celebrities Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy are comedy headliners in their own right.
But the funny men will double the laughs for fans when they visit Taco Bell Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $59.50 (plus fees) at Ticketmaster. There’s also a presale.
Their “We’ve Been Thinking Tour” will include a set from each comedian, then an encore featuring them together on stage. The tour is sponsored by rural cable channel RFD-TV.
“When I am not on stage I can usually be found on my farm on a tractor,” Foxworthy said in a media release. “For that reason I am thrilled to have RFD-TV as a sponsor of our new tour. There are so many wonderful things about this lifestyle and they do a great job of showcasing them. I for one hope I die with mud on my boots! I really look forward to the tour with new material and my great friend Larry the Cable Guy!”
Added Larry: “I love RFD-TV and have watched it long before Patrick lost a lot of money to me at golf. To have them sponsor our show means a lot and I hope that through our shows we can help spread the word that RFD-TV is America’s greatest cheerleader. Git-R-Done!”
