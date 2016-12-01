Treefort reveals 75 bands; sky falling in Boise (er, Boy-see!)

The sixth annual Treefort Music Fest is four months away, but here I am already — sitting at my desk, typing and headbanging to the Meat Puppets’ “Monsters” album.
Treefort, which happens March 22-26 in Downtown Boise, revealed its first wave of acts Thursday — 75 total. As usual, the list is an insanely eclectic geyser of bands. Two more waves of acts will be announced in coming months.
Peruse the names at treefortmusicfest.com/2017-round1. Treefort’s media release highlights talent including Mac DeMarco, The Growlers, The Bouncing Souls, STRFKR, Deafheaven, WHY?, JMSN, The Album Leaf, Rituals of Mine, Open Mike Eagle, Carpenter Brut, Eilen Jewell, Jonathan Richman, Grouper, Lower Dens — and Meat Puppets. For the jaded, old or both, that ’80s/’90s-era band is a rocking reminder that Treefort is much more than a hipster indie fest.
“I feel really strongly about how things are coming,” festival director Eric Gilbert said Wednesday.
DeMarco is a major indie name — about as Pitchforkian as you can get — and he’s never been to Boise. “Beach goth” act The Growlers have taken off since their last Idaho visit in 2010. WHY? headlined the first night of the debut Treefort. It almost feels nostalgic to have that group back.
DeMarco will bring his quirky songs to the main stage, Gilbert says, but he’ll also play a second gig. That’s one of the trends at next year’s Treefort. More bands will play multiple shows.
“We’ve just been trying to continue to expand on that,” Gilbert explains. “There’s a lot of things happening at once. All of the bands want to stay for a couple of days, anyways.”
If you’ve attended Treefort, you’re aware that you can’t see everything. And it keeps growing. With all the concerts simultaneously erupting at a zillion venues — plus Filmfort, Hackfort, Storyfort, Alefort and Yogafort — you are constantly missing something cool. Unless, of course, you happen to be fictional TV anchor Robin Higgins, who stars in Treefort’s ridiculous, hilarious new promotional video. She saw virtually all of it last year. “76 shows, nine films, four authors, tried every beer AND did three Bikrams at Yogafort,” she sneers competitively.
Along with the first band announcement came a price bump. Five-day general passes are now $165. That price goes up $20 beginning March 1, so do yourself a favor and snag a pass soon.
Online: Treefortmusicfest.com.
Ceiling crumbles at concert
The Brothers Osborne brought down the house — OK, the ceiling — Sunday at the historic Egyptian Theatre.
The duo’s concert ended without an encore after debris began falling onto the stage. The Osbornes might be a country band, but they obviously rock too hard for Idaho. Vibrations from the music loosened a weakened area of plaster.
“Boise! Had a blast tonight,” the Brothers Osborne wrote on Instagram, where they posted a short video of the incident. “We had an encore worked up for y’all but the house literally started coming down. Can’t wait to come back!”
The Egyptian has made repairs. No future events will be affected, according to building management.
Still, the glitch generated amusing responses online from fans. (Wait, nobody made any quips about the band getting plastered on stage? Or mentioned Parliament’s “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker”?)
Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is slated to perform at the Egyptian on Friday. For fun, he should take the stage wearing a hard hat.
Idaho Ho Ho gift
Hunting for a Christmas gift with a local connection?
Track down syndicated cartoonist Stephan Pastis and get him to sign his Nov. 30 “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip. In case you missed it: The strip had some fun with our infamous Boy-see versus Boy-zee pronunciation. Pastis is in Boise all weekend for the Wyakin Foundation’s Guardian Ball at the Boise Centre on Saturday.
Here’s an idea that’s more strictly local: Spend $15 or so on Volume Seven of the “Idaho Ho Ho” Christmas CD, which is available at Moxie Java or the Record Exchange. Or snag one at the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert on Saturday at Garden City’s Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
This year’s compilation includes 13 Idaho (or Idaho-connected) acts including the Emily Stanton Band, Korby Lenker, SFM - Steve Fulton Music, The Fool Squad, Afrosonics and more. Sales benefit the Idaho Foodbank.
