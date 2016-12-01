5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SURVIVE THE NIGHT
Boise Contemporary Theater opens a new play — actually an old play — Friday. In a first, the company is bringing back an original production for another run: “A Nighttime Survival Guide.” Large puppets help tell the story of a small-town Idaho boy who develops a rewarding pen-pal relationship with a Japanese girl. The play runs Wednesdays through Saturdays before closing Dec. 17.
2. HAVE A HAIRY CHRISTMAS
Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Boise. You’ll be able to watch the animals receive their edible Christmas gifts at the annual Claus ’n Paws celebration.
3. ROCK, CHRISTMAS-STYLE
Fingerstyle fans will geek out on the first half of acoustic guitar master Tommy Emmanuel‘s “Classics and Christmas” show. He’ll showcase the fingerstyle prowess that’s made him a global success. In the holiday-music second half, Emmanuel will be joined by charismatic jazz singer Annie Sellick, fellow Certified Guitar Player John Knowles and guitarist-harmonic player Pat Bergeson. ... Also, don’t forget that the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert is Saturday at Visual Arts Collective.
4. ROCK WITH HITMEN
Led by former Marines, Salt Lake City-based American Hitmen rocked Season Eight of “America’s Got Talent.” Saturday, they’ll play a show at Hannah’s that benefits Toys for Tots. ... Meanwhile, blues-rock and soul outfit the Harlis Sweetwater Band is back at the Sapphire Room on Saturday to make folks sweat.
5. EAT & DRINK
Dutch Bros. Coffee will celebrate its newest Meridian location by offering free 16-ounce drinks from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at 37 E. Calderwood Drive: specialty coffee, smoothies, freeze and Blue Rebel. ... Inhale, er, sample free wine and cheeses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Boise Co-op Wine and Cheese Sale. ... Up for day-drinking Saturday? Hop free shuttles from brewery to winery to brewery at the Garden City Bootleggers Repeal Day Celebration.
