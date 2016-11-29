Dutch Bros. Coffee to serve $1 drinks in Boise, free drinks in Meridian

If you’re craving caffeine this week, Dutch Bros. Coffee is creating a buzz you’ll want to know about.
The franchise chain is celebrating new Treasure Valley locations with two enticing specials: $1 medium (16-ounce) drinks on Wednesday at 777 Main St. in Boise, and free 16-ounce drinks Friday at 37 E. Calderwood Drive in Meridian.
▪ The Boise special is for the new espresso bar in the City Center Plaza. All medium drinks Wednesday will cost $1 from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those include specialty coffee, smoothies, freeze and Blue Rebel (the Dutch Bros. private label energy drink). Best of all, the proceeds will benefit The River of Life’s Men Shelter.
▪ The deal Friday in Meridian runs from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes the same wide range of drinks.
