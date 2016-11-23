5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. LIGHT UP YOUR HOLIDAY
Join Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, local musicians and carolers for the city’s tree lighting at The Grove Plaza on Friday. Festivities at 8th and Main streets run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Too chilly? Head indoors at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for the Canyon County Festival of Trees, which kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is going on, too, at the Boise Centre.
2. ROCK OUT
Relatives in town need entertained? Live music is the ticket. Singer-guitarist Marcus Eaton returns to the intimate Sapphire Room on Friday, rock band Copeland headlines the same night at The Olympic, and hip-hop artist Aesop Rock takes the stage Sunday at the Knitting Factory.
3. HAVE A BREW
If you’re a fan of porters and stouts, you’re probably familiar with Payette Brewing Co.’s annual Black Friday dark-beer festival. Approximately 40 high-octane beers will be on tap and served in 5-ounce pours ($4 per beer token). Between beers, enjoy food trucks, live music and the Boise State-Air Force football game on TV. Want a smaller party? Barbarian Brewing is releasing three beers Saturday.
4. START WINING
Thanksgiving weekend means open house time at wineries, whether it’s right here in town at Garden City’s Cinder Wines or in Caldwell at Koenig Vineyards & Distillery. If you’re serious about hitting a few, plot out your weekend.
5. GET BOWLED OVER
Area chefs have created gourmet soups for Empty Bowls, an Idaho Foodbank fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at The Grove Plaza. Purchase a ceramic bowl made by a local artist or kid, fill it with delicious hot liquid, eat — and feel good about helping others. Bowls start at $10.
