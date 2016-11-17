Words & Deeds

November 17, 2016 5:02 PM

5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Entertainment, restaurants and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

1. HIT A TREE LIGHTING

The Village at Meridian will kick off holiday season at 6:30 p.m. Friday by lighting its recently delivered, 50-foot Christmas tree. Utah-based country singer Charley Jenkins will perform a short show and welcome Santa Claus.

 

• • • 

2. BUY SOME HOLIDAY WINE (OR BEER)

The first Hyde Park Beer & Wine Expo will happen under a heated tent from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday behind 13th St. Pub & Grill in Boise’s North End. It’s focused on local vendors, and it sounds like a really cool, laid-back social gathering.

 

• • • 

3. GET COME COUNTRY

The Texas-based Randy Rogers Band will rock the Knitting Factory on Friday night. The group has built a solid Boise following by gigging at the Braun Brothers Reunion and making regular tour stops in Boise.

4. PRAY FOR SNOW — AGAIN

The fourth annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival will run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 5th and Grove streets. More than 40 breweries — local and national — are expected to participate. It’s $30 at the gate. This Pray for Snow festival is different from the almost identically named one hosted by 10 Barrel Brewing every year.

 

• • • 

5. ROCK INDIE-STYLE

Toro y Moi, aka Chazwick Bundick, has largely moved past the chillwave genre he helped popularize several years ago. His latest electronic pop and funk is smooth stuff, though. Toro y Moi headlines Saturday at the Knitting Factory.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.

Related content

Words & Deeds

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos