5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. HIT A TREE LIGHTING
The Village at Meridian will kick off holiday season at 6:30 p.m. Friday by lighting its recently delivered, 50-foot Christmas tree. Utah-based country singer Charley Jenkins will perform a short show and welcome Santa Claus.
2. BUY SOME HOLIDAY WINE (OR BEER)
The first Hyde Park Beer & Wine Expo will happen under a heated tent from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday behind 13th St. Pub & Grill in Boise’s North End. It’s focused on local vendors, and it sounds like a really cool, laid-back social gathering.
3. GET COME COUNTRY
The Texas-based Randy Rogers Band will rock the Knitting Factory on Friday night. The group has built a solid Boise following by gigging at the Braun Brothers Reunion and making regular tour stops in Boise.
4. PRAY FOR SNOW — AGAIN
The fourth annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival will run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 5th and Grove streets. More than 40 breweries — local and national — are expected to participate. It’s $30 at the gate. This Pray for Snow festival is different from the almost identically named one hosted by 10 Barrel Brewing every year.
5. ROCK INDIE-STYLE
Toro y Moi, aka Chazwick Bundick, has largely moved past the chillwave genre he helped popularize several years ago. His latest electronic pop and funk is smooth stuff, though. Toro y Moi headlines Saturday at the Knitting Factory.
