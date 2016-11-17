Later, haters! 10 Barrel brewpub will live on despite legal challenge

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads' Pause

0:55 'Owyhee Adventures' preview

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates

2:21 Capital, Mountain View both field former pros on their sidelines

2:27 Boise immigration lawyer explains how to get a green card

2:43 Boise State's Elliot Hoyte on 'selfless' group of seniors