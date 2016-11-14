After opening to ‘palpable excitement,’ Caldwell restaurant closes after six months

Downtown Caldwell took a major step backward in the cuisine department this weekend.
Horsewood’s Kitchen, a family-owned restaurant that opened in May at 212 S. Kimball Ave., closed Saturday. Horsewood’s served inventive, contemporary comfort food, often made from locally sourced ingredients.
The owners will continue to operate their Horsewood Catering and Personal Chef Services.
“The family has decided to redirect their focus and full attention to the catering business,” according to the Horsewood’s Kitchen Facebook page. “We are excited to bring additional options including a new hip venue for on site private parties. The venue at 212 S. Kimball Ave. will offer full bar service and of course Horsewood’s food. Stay tuned for exclusive monthly dinners as we partner with local wineries and breweries to truly showcase Idaho and what it has to offer.”
It’s hyperbole to claim that Canyon County just stepped off a cliff, cuisine-wise. But it’s definitely depressing news. In a positive restaurant review, Idaho Statesman critic James Patrick Kelly wrote that finding contemporary fare in Caldwell is “like seeing an ice cube hanging out on the hood of a car in August.”
Horsewood’s changed that. “There’s a palpable excitement about Horsewood’s in the historic downtown district,” he added. “You can almost feel it in the air. Caldwell finally has its own Brick 29 Bistro, so to speak.”
Some of the standouts offered at Horsewood’s Kitchen included a hybrid Salisbury steak (ground sirloin with duck fat and bone marrow), Thai tacos and pork-belly doughnuts.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds\
Comments