November 3, 2016 5:29 PM

7 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

1. THINK SNOW

Winter is near. Ski Swap weekend is here. Unload your old stuff and pick up some fresh gear to match that powder. It all happens Friday through Sunday at Expo Idaho.

 

• • • 

2. EAT FREE ICE CREAM

Cold Stone Creamery is opening Friday at Vista Village Shopping Center in Boise. They’ll even serve free ice cream at the grand opening from 3 to 7 p.m.

• • • 

3. CHECK OUT WAHOOZ

If you haven’t been to the new, nine-attraction Wahooz Indoor Adventure Park, which opened Thursday, you need to drive to Meridian immediately. In the words of my 6-year-old son, “THAT WAS EPIC-AWESOME-JACKPOT!”

4. THROTTLE UP

Indoors will seem like outdoors at Endurocross on Saturday. Tons of rocks, plus massive amounts of dirt and logs, will be unloaded inside the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa to create an off-road, Supercross-motorcycle-style course.

• • • 

5. DO SOME SUFFERING

“Gulf Coast soul” band The Suffers are back for their first Boise concert in a year and a half. It’s Sunday at Neurolux. The band got rained out of an Alive After Five performance last year, but the experience wasn’t all bad, singer Kam Franklin says. Other weekend concert picks: An evening with Roger Clyne on Saturday at The Reef, and singer-songriter William Fitzimmons on Sunday at The Olympic.

• • • 

6. SALUTE VETERANS

The Boise Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a new route. It starts at 8th and Jefferson Streets, heads east to 4th Street, turns south to Bannock Street and returns to 11th Street. There’s also the annual Veterans Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa.

 

• • • 

7. DINE DOWNTOWN

Last call. The sixth annual Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week ends Sunday. You’ll find prix-fixe menus at 28 restaurants. Check out the menu options and a few critic’s picks.

• • • 

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

