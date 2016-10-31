Ethnic restaurant in Boise closes until December

If your restaurant routine includes an occasional stop for momo-style dumplings at the edge of Downtown Boise, you’ll have to take a break in November.
Mount Everest Momo Cafe, the Himalayan restaurant at 2144 S. Broadway Ave., has closed because of a family emergency in Nepal.
The restaurant will reopen Dec. 1, according to its Facebook page.
Mount Everest has been in business since 2013 at its present location, although it closed in 2014 after a fire tore through the Broadway strip mall. It reopened in 2015 with a larger kitchen and new decor.
