Outdoor concerts, basketball, empty (and full) Boise venues

With Halloween around the corner, let’s treat this week’s column like a bag of random, fun-size goodies.
• • •
Reader response has been divided regarding the recent news that Ann Morrison Park concerts might compete with Outlaw Field shows.
Some think it’s a rockin’ idea for the city of Boise to consider a major music series in the park next summer. Others, worried about cars, crowds and noise, do not.
Some Boiseans sympathize with the Idaho Botanical Garden, which is concerned that a concert series three miles away from Outlaw Field might threaten its sustainability. Others, not so much.
City leaders had a productive meeting with garden board members this week to discuss concerns.
“I do think that they’re listening,” Idaho Botanical Garden Executive Director Erin Anderson said, adding that she expects the two sides to meet again — maybe several times.
By Monday’s deadline for proposals, a total of two promoters had submitted bids to put on concerts at Ann Morrison Park. The city is studying both.
Knitting Factory Presents declined to comment to me about its proposal. Austin, Texas-based Paragon Presents was more transparent. “... We submitted a bit of an alternative plan than originally envisioned,” president Paul Thornton said. “However, we believe it not only still meets, but actually exceeds the mission, goals and objectives of the Boise Parks and Recreation department and the city of Boise for this endeavor.”
If an Ann Morrison Park concert series is going to happen, a decision will need to arrive fairly quickly. Tour routing and other concert-industry framework already are in motion for 2017.
• • •
Watching the bloated Golden State Warriors get shellacked on the opening night of NBA season this week was must-see TV. But my temporary schadenfreude (face it, the Warriors are going to be incredible) was tempered by a nagging realization.
The Idaho Stampede are gone. For the first time in nearly two decades, we won’t be able to attend professional basketball games in Boise this winter. Idaho’s NBA D-League team waved goodbye in April and became the Salt Lake City Stars.
What’s worse, at least for Boise? Even the Harlem Globetrotters have abandoned CenturyLink Arena.
The Globetrotters will visit the Ford Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 ($24-91, ICTickets, starting Nov. 1). Good for Nampa. Actually, I remember driving to Canyon County to watch the Stampede when they played at the Idaho Center years ago.
• • •
After Downtown Boise all-ages venue The Crux vanished in 2015, it looked like another coffee shop might open at 1022 W. Main St. A sign in the window this summer promised “Catwalk Coffee: Coffee house, creperie and entertainment venue.” But last month, Catwalk Coffee’s Facebook suddenly revealed that the plug had been pulled on the venture: “The high cost in tenant improvements and construction were not worth the risk to carry.”
Ugh. It’s a shame for that space to remain empty. Same goes for The Bouquet, a stone’s throw away at 1010 W. Main St. Supposedly, The Bouquet is being renovated into something. Hey, how about a local brewery? There’s a major shortage of those in Boise, right?
• • •
If your 20s are in the rear-view mirror, you’re probably unaware that the top act in America is coming to Taco Bell Arena next year.
Ski-mask-wearing duo Twenty One Pilots has been No. 1 for the past month on Billboard’s Artist 100, which measures overall popularity based on multiple factors.
The 8,000 tickets available for the Twenty One Pilots concert Feb. 8 in Boise are gone. The show is sold out.
• • •
My favorite Twitter moment this week came from Russ Stoddard, founder of Boise brand-marketing firm Oliver Russell. “New ‘most interesting man in the world ads’ from @DosEquis,” he tweeted. “Not as interesting.”
So true. So sad. Have you watched the sequel to arguably the greatest ad campaign of the past decade? Go online and check out the new Most Interesting Man in the World in his first full-length commercial.
Look, I get it. Beer companies crave millennials. Someone decided that the charismatic but aging graybeard (actor Jonathan Goldsmith) needed to retire. But Dos Equis’ new scheme is ... blah. Ditching it all for a Most Interesting Woman could have been a smarter reboot. (“She once beat Donald Trump .... at a beauty pageant,” maybe while she attacks his head repeatedly backstage with a fly swatter?)
We all think we could come up with better ads than 99 percent of the schlock out there. Years ago, I created a couple of magazine ads for fun and cold-pitched them to mountain bike companies. (I got a bite, but I backed out when they offered a bike frame instead of cash. I should have taken the deal.)
In other words, I’m as clueless as any other potential Dos Equis consumer. But can you imagine any of your grinning friends holding a cold beverage in a social setting and imitating this new Most Interesting Man? There’s your litmus test.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments