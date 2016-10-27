5 Things You Should Do This Weekend in Boise

1. ROCK YOUR FRIDAY
Long Island, N.Y. rockers Brand New are celebrating the 10th anniversary of “The Devil and God are Raging Inside Me” by performing the album on stage. Maybe that’s why their show Friday at the Revolution Center only had 40 tickets when this was posted. Prefer your music heavier? Behold The Sword, who perform Friday at Neurolux. This Austin, Texas, band’s cranium-crushing assault will appeal to any Black Sabbath fan.
• • •
2. CHOW ON THE CHEAP
Haven’t gone out to eat in a while? Now’s the time to break out that moldy money in your wallet. The sixth annual Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week starts Friday. You’ll find prix-fixe menus at 28 restaurants. Some of the menu options are pretty killer. Statesman restaurant reviewer James Patrick Kelly even made a few critic’s picks.
• • •
3. SPOOK UP SOMETHING TO DO
It’s Halloween weekend. Put on that crazy costume and head out in public like the freak you are. There are all sorts of scary events, bar parties, and family-friendly activities. If you’re heading down to 6th and Main streets to rage, it’s pretty tough to beat that 4-for-1 Halloween Block Party. It even includes a free stack of pancakes at IHOP at the end of the night to soak up the booze.
• • •
4. GET INFECTED SATURDAY
Israeli electronic act Infected Mushroom returns to the Revolution Center in Garden City on Saturday night. Technically, it’s a Halloween party called Freaky Fest, but in reality, it’s a wild live show to witness any night of the year.
• • •
5. GO PICKIN’ OR GO HOME
If the aforementioned ideas just feel too extreme, here are a couple of tamer alternatives. Walk through the doors of the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday and Sunday and you’ll face 140-plus booths of antiques, crafts, jewelry, furniture and more at the Pickin’ Treasure Valley Vintage & Artisan Show. Or grab your tool belt and go browse the Boise Fall Home Expo, which is Friday through Sunday at Expo Idaho.
• • •
