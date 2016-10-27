Words & Deeds

Locally owned Boise bakery closes

Michael Deeds

Foodies looking for a chocolate chip pumpkin muffin at the base of the Boise Foothills are out of luck — at least for now.

Owl Tree Bakery, 3910 Hill Road, closed last weekend. The locally owned bakery appeared in 2014 where Sol Bakery had operated.

However, it looks like the space in Northwest Boise soon will feature its third bakery in three years.

The Owl Tree Bakery Facebook page (now taken down) indicated that Owl Tree had been sold and would reopen “hopefully the first part of November.”

A sign outside the bakery says it will be called Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe.

