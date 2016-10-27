4 new Boise concerts, shows go on sale this weekend

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$65. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28
• • •
Eric Johnson: 8 p.m. Feb. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $19.50, $29.50 and $49.50. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28
• • •
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $24-$91. ICTickets. On sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1
• • •
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28
• • •
