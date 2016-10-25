Restaurateur’s new Boise brewery won’t open this year after all — or next

There hasn’t been much forward movement to report regarding Works Progress Administration, the Boise brewery planned by restaurateur Dave Krick.
Announced in late 2015, WPA was supposed to appear around the holiday season this year, possibly at a site in or near Downtown.
Those plans now are on hold.
“WPA probably slips into 2018 at this point,” Krick says. “Still happening, just not on the schedule we had hoped.”
Krick’s Downtown restaurants, which include Bittercreek Alehouse, Red Feather Lounge and Pollo Rey, have taken precedent over his longtime dream of opening a brewery, he says.
First on the agenda is a remodel of the private event space and beer-and-wine cellar under Bittercreek and Red Feather. It’s three months behind, he says, and a “complicated structural project.”
Another time-consuming surprise that emerged is Pollo Rey, a Mexican rotisserie at 222 N. 8th St. next door to Bittercreek. Krick and his business partner became the primary owners of Pollo Rey late last year. They plan to remodel that restaurant after the cellar project is completed, he says.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
