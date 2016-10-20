Words & Deeds

5 Things To Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GO COUNTRY

Mainstream country fans are buzzing about the return of Tim and Faith to Boise. But if you prefer your country more intimate and old-school, check out Nashville-based Margo Price at The Olympic on Friday night — not to mention her debut album, “‘Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.”

2. CHECK YOUR HIP

After starting the season last weekend with two road losses to the Utah Grizzlies, the puck-challenged Idaho Steelheads are back in CenturyLink Arena for their home opener, a two-game series Friday and Saturday against — yep, those darn Grizzlies again. [Tickets]

3. SPOOK UP A GROOVE

“Party the night away with massive sound and production, spooky décor, and booming bass music ALL NIGHT LONG!” Yep, it’s time for is the longest-running annual Halloween EDM event in Boise: Frightfest. The 18-and older party Friday at the Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., is an early opportunity to test run your sassy costume a full week before Halloween.

 

4. SPACE OUT

Join the Boise Astronomical Society at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area for the annual Star Party, which includes activities ranging from nature hikes to star viewing through high-powered telescopes. It runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free with a canned food item for The Idaho Foodbank.

5. LOSE YOUR GOURD

I had to post this event. The fact that an official Idaho Gourd Society even exists is awesome. On Saturday and Sunday, the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., will host the 18th (eighteenth!) annual Gourd Festival with gourd art, holiday gifts, make-and-take activities for kids and adults, etc. All gourds, all day. (P.S. One rule, Jeff Spicoli: Do not show up baked out of your gourd.)

 

