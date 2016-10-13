5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. VOTE, DAMMIT
Folk-rocking feminist icon Ani DiFranco is redefining the term “power trio” on her latest tour, which visits the Revolution Center on Friday. The singer-guitarist (and multi-instrumentalist) brings two backing musicians — a bassist and drummer. And she’s using her live band to deliver a strong message; this is the “VOTE DAMMIT” tour. “I’m encouraging people to take all the elections this year seriously,” DiFranco explains. “Not just the presidency, which is all you hear about in the media.”
2. BE BEST IN SHOW
Expo Idaho has gone to the dogs. First, it was Pronto Pups everywhere at the fair. Now it’s the Treasure Valley Dogs Shows. More than 1,000 dogs will terrorize the grounds Friday through Sunday. Oh, wait: These are graceful, obediant dogs, competing in all sorts of well-trained events. It’s free to watch.
3. WEAR A BLACK DRESS
Success didn’t happen overnight for Chris Young. He won the TV show “Nashville Star” in 2006, but his self-titled debut album didn’t exactly light up the charts. But three years later, he landed his first No. 1 country hit, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” and it’s been a steady build ever since. Young will roll into the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday with opener (and former “The Voice” winner) Cassadee Pope.
4. EAT AND DRINK
Two new, locally owned businesses are holding grand openings Saturday. A half mile south of Costco, Mad Swede Brewing Co. will party down with live music, food trucks and tons of beer. Meraki Greek Street Food, the newest restaurant in BoDo, will crank out some authentic gyros and more.
5. THRASH OR BE THRASHED
Boise State is gonna thrash Colorado State on Saturday. If you’d rather not freeze your rear off at the game, sweat to another kind of thrash at the Revolution Center in Garden City. Classic metal band Anthrax will bring it hard and loud.
