Idaho singer duets — and loses — on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Celebrity judge Miley Cyrus might think Ethan Tucker sounds like a “gravelly angel,” but it wasn’t enough for him to ascend to the next level of “The Voice.”
On Tuesday, the Twin Falls-raised singer appeared for the second time on the 11th season of the popular NBC series. But after singing John Mayer’s “Gravity” with fellow contestant Courtney Harrell, Tucker got a pink slip from judge Blake Shelton.
Reaction from YouTube commenters was swift. “Ethan sounds like a potential star soul singer. Big mistake!” wrote one. “The worst decision I’ve ever seen on this show,” another scolded.
It was Harrell’s vocal gymnastics that apparently impressed Shelton enough to dismiss Tucker’s soulful, grounded tone.
Tucker, 26, is a Twin Falls High School graduate who now lives in Olympia, Wash. Concertgoers in the Boise area might remember him opening shows for Michael Franti, Ziggy Marley and G. Love.
Win or lose, the experience has been huge for Tucker’s career. He’s posted about it repeatedly on his Facebook page.
