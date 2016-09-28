Jimmy Fallon thanks Idaho, shows Meridian corn maze on ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon got extra-corny on his show Tuesday, and Idaho got some late-night television love.
“The Tonight Show” host read an audience suggestion that he visit The Farmstead Corn Maze in Meridian, which features a Fallon-shaped design this year.
Fallon revealed an alternate plan.
“While I’d love to go there myself, I have to stay here and do the show,” he said. “But we were able to do the next best thing. We sent our very own ‘Tonight Show’ mascot, Hashtag the Panda, to Idaho and had him skydive from a plane and land in the maze.”
Skip to the 5:30 mark below.
Fallon thanked Caldwell’s Sky Down Skydiving, The Farmstead, “and everyone in Idaho.”
“Incredible!” he said.
Right? It’s the second time in the last three months that Idaho has gotten silly props on late-night TV. In July, Nampa resident Michael Wolfe had a portrait of James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” shaved into his back hair by buddy Tyler Harding.
