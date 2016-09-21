Singer Ethan Tucker of Twin Falls rocks NBC’s ‘The Voice’

If you’re watching the 11th season of “The Voice,” airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, here’s what you need to know: Idaho is a Team Blake state.
Ethan Tucker, who grew up in Twin Falls and has performed several times in Boise, sang during “Blind Auditions” that aired Tuesday. Smiling confidently, the 26-year-old uncorked a reggae-charged, raspy-voiced take on The Police’s 1978 hit “Roxanne.”
Country singer Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine were visibly impressed. “I thought he was from the islands somewhere,” Shelton said. “Wow!”
Both celebrities lobbied to become Tucker’s coach. In somewhat of a surprise move, Tucker went country and chose Team Blake.
After working with the Nashville star, Tucker will be showcased again on “The Voice” sometime in October.
Tucker, who moved to Olympia, Wash., a few years ago to be closer to family, is well-known in the Gem State. He started performing as a teenager in Twin Falls. Boise concert fans might remember Tucker opening for Michael Franti, Ziggy Marley and G. Love at past Treasure Valley concerts. He has toured with Franti, Slightly Stoopid and Jimmy Cliff as an opening act.
This week’s “Blind Auditions” episodes of “The Voice” were recorded this summer in Los Angeles, as was the coming “Battles” episode that will feature Tucker in October. If he makes it far enough, he will sing live on national television during the final “Live Shows” stage, which includes voting by the TV audience.
Online: ethantuckermusic.com.
