September 21, 2016 9:53 AM

New locally owned restaurant in Boise closes after eight months

Unfortunately, everything arrived quickly at Speedy Burger, a new restaurant in Boise — including the end.

After opening Jan. 17, the fast-food hamburger joint at 1680 N. Westland Drive announced this week on Facebook that it had closed.

Speedy Burger was near Pojo’s Family Fun Center in a building that formerly housed an Arctic Circle.

The independently owned eatery focused on customizable charbroiled burgers. Other options included hand-battered fish and chips, chicken nuggets and breakfast sandwiches.

