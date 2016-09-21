New locally owned restaurant in Boise closes after eight months

Unfortunately, everything arrived quickly at Speedy Burger, a new restaurant in Boise — including the end.
After opening Jan. 17, the fast-food hamburger joint at 1680 N. Westland Drive announced this week on Facebook that it had closed.
Speedy Burger was near Pojo’s Family Fun Center in a building that formerly housed an Arctic Circle.
The independently owned eatery focused on customizable charbroiled burgers. Other options included hand-battered fish and chips, chicken nuggets and breakfast sandwiches.
