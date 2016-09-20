Two new Boise area breweries will open next month

Set your alarm for beer thirty. Two more breweries are joining the Treasure Valley beer scene.
Mad Swede Brewing Co., 2772 S. Cole Road in Boise, will host a grand opening party at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. (The brewery will open at 2 p.m.) Mother Earth Brew Co., 1428 Madison Ave. in Nampa, plans to debut its tasting room at noon Saturday, Oct. 8.
Details such as pricing and hours are being finalized at Mad Swede, which is located a half mile south of Costco and has a 1,000-square-foot tasting room. “Basically, we’re going to be open at least five days a week,” Mad Swede co-owner and brewer Jerry Larson says. “Probably late afternoon until things slow down in the evening.”
Larson is shooting to have six beers on tap at the grand opening. Drinkers can get a sneak peak next week at Hoptober Freshtival, an outdoor brewfest Oct. 1 at 6th and Broad streets in Boise. Mad Swede beers slated for that event include a brown ale and a fresh-hop pale ale, which already has made the 15-barrel brewhouse smell “awesome,” Larson says. “Boy, that was fun to brew. We got some really wicked fresh hops.”
Vista, Calif.-based Mother Earth Brew Co. has been constructing a major brewery in Nampa since first announcing its Idaho expansion in 2015. The four-vessel, 40-barrel operation in Canyon County has the potential to be enlarged to produce 100,000 barrels annually.
Mother Earth’s tasting room will include 10 taps and feature favorites such as Cali Creamin’ vanilla cream ale and Boo Koo IPA. Local wines also will be sold.
Hours will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Beer prices will be $2 plus tax for a 4-ounce taster ($3 plus tax for specialty beers), $5 plus tax for a pint (below 8 percent ABV) or 10-ounce pour (8 percent and up). Growlers also will be sold and filled.
The Nampa taproom is a first step in the Treasure Valley for Mother Earth, which anticipates adding a second tasting room in the greater Boise area in 2018, according to Kevin Hopkins, vice-president, sales and distribution.
Both Mad Swede and Mother Earth will welcome food trucks outside their new facilities. Urban Smoke barbecue will be on hand opening day at Mother Earth.
As for the food truck at Mad Swede’s grand opening? That’s another detail that will need to get ironed out between now and Oct. 15.
“This may kill me,” Larson jokes. “We’re doing 14-hour days. We’re stomping the fires as they come up.”
Comments