5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. DRIVE A BENTLEY
Country star Dierks Bentley is back in “Black.” His concert Friday at Taco Bell Arena is part of his festive “Somewhere on a Beach” tour. [Tickets]
• • •
2. ENJOY BOISE LIFE
The 37th annual Hyde Park Street Fair is Friday through Sunday at Camel’s Back Park. When it comes to soaking in the North End Boise lifestyle, you can’t beat this party.
• • •
3. DO OKTOBERFEST
German bier? German sausage? I’m in. You’ll find Oktoberfest celebrations all over town, including beer bashes Friday at Payette Brewing Co., Saturday in Old Boise, and Saturday at Edge Brewing Co. They’re three of 10 beer festivals you should do in the next two months.
• • •
4. SEE SOME STAND-UP
Boise comedian Chad Heft is recording all his shows Thursday through Sunday at Liquid Laughs for a debut comedy album. [Tickets] And fellow local comic Sean Peabody will say “So Long to Summer” with a gig Friday at Neurolux.
• • •
5. GO SEE LIVE MUSIC
Besides the Dierks Bentley arena concert Friday, Boise will host indie act Deep Sea Diver on Saturday at Neurolux and singer Mary Chapin Carpenter on Saturday at the Morrison Center. Oh, and Abba tribute act The Abba Show is taking over the town for three days: Friday and Sunday at the Sapphire Room (both sold out!), and Saturday at the larger Nampa Civic Center.
• • •
Got other ideas about fun stuff to do? Share in the comments. Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments